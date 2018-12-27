WATCH: Sushmita Sen Dances With Salman Khan on His Birthday.

Salman Khan turned 53 today and he celebrated his birthday with his friends and family. Pictures of his celebrations are everywhere on the internet and one video where Salman is dancing with Sushmita Sen is doing rounds on Social media. The actress hugged the star giving him warm wishes for his birthday and later the duo started dancing. Check out the video here:

Several B-town celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Soni Sood, Mouni Roy and others turned up at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse to wish the birthday boy.

Salman, who was the host of the party left no stone unturned to make the night a memorable one for all his guests.