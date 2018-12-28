Cabinet approves Death-Penalty For Sexual Crimes against Minors

The cabinet today approved amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The amendments aim at introducing more stringent punishments for sexual crimes committed against children. POCSO Act would now have death penalty for aggravated penetrative sexual assault against children.

“Stringent punishment, including death penalty for aggravated penetrative sexual abuse of children is among the amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced at a press briefing.

Making the announcement, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said this was done to make the law stricter.

“Major changes are being made to POCSO Act. Punishment has been enhanced for sexual assault of children. The changes are being introduced to prevent children from becoming victims of sexual assault,” the minister said during a press briefing on a list of Cabinet decisions in the national capital.

Additionally, the amendments also propose to protect children from assault “in times of natural calamities and disasters and in cases where children are administered, in any way, any hormone or any chemical substance, to attain early sexual maturity …