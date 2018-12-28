Congress-ruled state bans ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ movie

Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh has banned the screening of Anupam Kher-starrer upcoming political drama ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ across the state.

The movie revolves around Dr Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance.

Based on the former Prime Minister’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru’s book, the movie has created a political stir that showed a controversial relationship between Dr Singh and the Congress party.

The trailer of the film, which was released on Thursday, has already generated quite a buzz on social media after it showed Singh as the victim of the inside politics during the Congress-led UPA government regime.

The political controversy was sparked after the three-minute long trailer of the film was shared by the official Twitter handle of the BJP, @BJP4India.