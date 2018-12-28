Nivin Pauly- Rajeev Ravi film titled as “Thuramukham’

Nivin Pauly would be a team with Rajeev Ravi for a project. The new film has been titled as ‘Thuramukham’, which means harbour. It is said to be a big scale film that demands high production values. The movie is expected to go on floors by the first quarter of next year after Nivin and Rajeev wrap up their prior commitments.

On similar lines, the title ‘Thuramukham’ hints that it will be a story centered around the Cochin harbour and the coastal people residing there. Recently, the makers had released a casting call for actors between the age group of 18 and 55. An official announcement is expected to be made shortly.