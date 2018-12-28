Railways announces concession in ticket fares for transgenders

Indian Railways has decided to grant a concession in railway passenger fare to Transgender (T) senior citizen aged 60 or above. The announcement was made earlier today by Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railways, Sunil Udasi.

In a statement he issued, Udasi said that the Ministry of Railway’s decision to grant 40 per cent concession in fare to Transgender senior citizens of age 60 or above will come into force from January 1, 2019.

As of December of 2018, the Indian Railways offers concessions on ticket prices to 53 different categories ranging from 10 per cent to 100 per cent. While students going to their hometown or educational tours can avail a concession of 50 per cent in second and sleeper class, students hailing from Scheduled Tribes can avail a concession of 75 per cent.

Similarly, government school students in rural areas are eligible to get a concession of 75 per cent in second class for a study tour or an entrance examination once a year. Those appearing for UPSC and Central Staff Selection Commissions can also avail a concession of 50 per cent on the fare.