US forces will continue in Iraq, says Trump

US president said that the US will not withdraw its forces from Iraq. Just a week before the US president has declared that the US will withdraw its forces from Syria and Afghanistan. US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has resigned his post as a protest against Trump’s decision on Syria.
The new decision of Trump on Iraq is considered as a double stand. Trump earlier claimed that the war against IS in Syria is won. But in the case of Iraq, he is having another opinion said defense experts.
