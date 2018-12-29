PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 15 projects worth Rs 200 crore Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of a medical college at Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh today. He also released a commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldev.

Addressing a public meeting this afternoon, the Prime Minister said, during his visit to the state today, several important steps are being taken to transform Purvanchal into a big medical hub, an agro research centre and to strengthen the small industries of UP.

The Prime Minister said, the NDA government has initiated a number of measures to ensure a dignified life to the last person in the social strata.

Later, Mr Modi will go to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several development projects for Varanasi.

Mr Modi will reach Varanasi in a short while from now and will remain in his constituency for almost 4 hours. During his stay PM Modi will inaugurate 15 projects worth more than rupees 180 crores.

He will dedicate to the nation the 6th International Rice Research Institute South Asia Regional Centre campus in Varanasi which will serve as a hub for rice research and training in South Asia and SAARC region.

The institute will help farmers of the region to develop varieties of paddy which will grow in minimum water and also the sugar free and high nutrition value rice.

Another important announcement will be the SAMPANN software which is developed to ease the problems of pensioners.

Prime Minister will then go to Bada lalpur area of the city to attend the One District, One Product Regional Summit at Deendayal Hastakala Sankul where he will interact with weavers and other artisans. The Prime Minister will also lay foundation stone for 14 new development projects worth around 98 crores.