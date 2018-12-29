UDF’s Answer to Women Wall and Ayyappa Jyothi to Happen Today

Thiruvananthapuram: UDF will hold its alternative to Women Wall and Ayyappa Jyothi- Vanitha Sangamam today. The programme will be conducted at 3 pm today. Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the Sangamam at 3 pm.

Congress Leaders will lead the Sangamam in many places. Coordinating committee Chairman of Vanitha Sangamam, Lathika Subhash said that Vanitha Sangamam is against the campaign BJP and CPI(M) is leading in the name of Sabarimala.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that Women Wall is a Communal wall and people will not participate in it. He also said a compulsive collection of money and threatening is happening in the name of Women Wall.