KeralaLatest News

UDF’s Answer to Women Wall and Ayyappa Jyothi to Happen Today

Dec 29, 2018, 07:50 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: UDF will hold its alternative to Women Wall and Ayyappa Jyothi- Vanitha Sangamam today. The programme will be conducted at 3 pm today. Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the Sangamam at 3 pm.

Congress Leaders will lead the Sangamam in many places. Coordinating committee Chairman of Vanitha Sangamam, Lathika Subhash said that Vanitha Sangamam is against the campaign BJP and CPI(M) is leading in the name of Sabarimala.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that Women Wall is a Communal wall and people will not participate in it. He also said a compulsive collection of money and threatening is happening in the name of Women Wall.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 15, 2018, 07:47 pm IST

J&K : Indian Army kills 7 Pakistani soldiers, 5 terrorists

Feb 15, 2018, 07:50 am IST

President resigns with immediate effect, no confidence vote

Jan 21, 2018, 08:55 am IST

Meet World’s most beautiful fitness trainer : See Pics

Nov 17, 2018, 11:44 am IST

Two women stole ‘Vibrators’ worth Rs 43,000 from an adult superstore

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close