World’s Highest Railway Arch Bridge to Come here in India

India has been setting quite a few records like the tallest statue and the longest rail bridge and is well on track to make another. India is all set to be home to the world’s highest railway arch bridge. The said bridge would soon be coming up in Kashmir over River Chenab. The estimated height of this bridge is pegged at 395 m; it will be connecting Udhampur to Kashmir valley.

The Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line will give a massive boost to the transportation sector in Jammu & Kashmir. The entire project is 345km long, of which, the Chenab Bridge is a key part.

The bridge can stand wind speed up to 260km/hr and Blast proof steel has been used in construction for better security. The bridge will also have a 14m-wide dual carriageway and a 1.2m-wide central verge. The bridge has 17 spans as well as 469m main arch span across the river. The bridge has two 36m-long approach spans.

Reportedly, the bridge is being touted to be taller than France’s Eiffel Tower which stands at a height of 300 metres. The bridge will have railway stations at both the ends and the construction for the same is going on with full force.