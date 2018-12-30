Veteran Film Maker Mrinal Sen Passes Away

Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning film director Mrinal Sen passed away on Sunday. He reportedly died of heart attack at around 10:30 am at his residence in Bhowanipore. He had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time.

The caretaker who was looking after him informed the media about his death. “A doctor called was in after his health deteriorated. The doctor pronounced him dead. He suffered a cardio-respiratory failure. As per his wish, his body will not be kept anywhere. His body will be kept in a mortuary and we will await the return of his son. Further decisions will be taken after Kunal’s return,” the caretaker told reporters outside Sen’s residence.

Born on May 14, 1932, Sen was influenced by the techniques of French New Wave directors. He developed a unique style, fusing contentious subjects, inter-textual connections, documentary footage, and cross-references from his own films and those of other filmmakers.