2019 will be the beginning of Pakistan’s golden era ,says Imran Khan

Jan 1, 2019, 08:08 pm IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, 1 January, said the new year will be the beginning of Pakistan’s golden era as he vowed to address the perennial issues of poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption in 2019.

Khan took to microblogging site Twitter to greet people and share his New Year resolution with the countrymen.

“Our New Year resolution is to wage jihad against the 4 ills of our country: poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption,” he said.

 

