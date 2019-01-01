21-year-old man arrested for marrying minor girl

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly eloping with a minor girl and marrying her on the basis of forged documents.

The man produced a fake certificate of the girl’s age and married her Monday, Rishikesh Kotwali police station in charge Ritesh Shah said.

The girl has been rescued and handed over to her parents after a medical test, he said.

Her parents had lodged a missing complaint with the police on December 12 in connection with the incident saying they had a suspicion that she had been kidnapped.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the man, police said.