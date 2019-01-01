Actress Arya’s epic reply when asked about her virginity

Recently the anchor and actress Arya through Instagram gave chance to her fans to ask questions.

Now, it’s a new way for many celebrities to share everything with their fans. Instagram allows the provision to share answers and questions.

When Arya gave this chance a fan asked about her virginity. He asked Is she a virgin? Arya gives him an epic reply by posting her pic with her daughter in which she kisses her. This picture tells everything and this epic reply of Arya is now going viral on the internet.

See the post below;