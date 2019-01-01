Bangladesh Cricket Player Wins Parliamentary Elections

Quite a few cricketers have made the switch from Cricket to politics and Bangladesh’s ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza has got success in politics even while he is active in Cricket.

Mortaza is set to become a member of the parliament after claiming a landslide victory in Bangladesh’s general election. Mortaza contested from the ticket of Awami League, the ruling party which won the elections by winning 288 out of 300 seats in Bangladesh.

Mortaza, an Awami League candidate for Narail-2 constituency, got 274,418 votes while his rival Jatiya Oikya Front alliance nominee Fariduzzaman Farhad received 8,006 votes, according to the results announced by the Election Commission.

The total number of votes in the Narail-2 constituency is 317, 844. Mortaza’s vote share amounts to over 96 per cent, the Dhaka Tribune reported. The victory makes Mortaza the first active Bangladeshi player to become an MP.

Mashrafe Mortaza has been one of the reasons for his country’s steady rise in international cricket. A bowler who can stir up quite a pace, Mortaza’s success has been curbed on a few occasions due to his persistent injury woes.