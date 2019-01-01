Body of CPM leader Simon Britto to be handed over to Medical College

The mortal remains of former MLA and CPM leader Simon Britto will be handed over to Kalamassery Medical College for medical studies.

Simon Britto had revealed to his wife Seena to hand over his body to the medical college for study purpose after his death. Simon’s wish was not to lay wreath on his body after his death. CPM state secretariate member P.Rajeev in his facebook informed this.

It was on Monday evening that the CPM leader died due to a heart attack at a hospital in Thrissur. His body will be brought to Kochi tonight and will be laid at his house and town hall on Wednesday for public homage. By noon, the body will be handed over to medical college.