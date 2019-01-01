Bus Attacked For Refusing to do Special Service for Women Wall

Kerala Government’s Women Wall has come under some serious criticism for spending a huge sum from the treasury for funding the women wall and also for forcing people into participating in it. The government has denied such allegations but with each passing hour, more and more news that supports such news of compulsion keep coming out. Now in yet another shocking incident, it has been reported that a private bus was attacked for refusing to do special services for women wall.

It was a private bus ‘Kavilamma’running in the Thrissur-Govindapuram route which had its windshield glass smashed. It has been alleged that the Renaissance Protection Committee under CPI(M) was behind the attack on the bus, but the party has denied the accusations.