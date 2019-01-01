Latest Newscelebrities

Check out the list of New Year resolutions of Bollywood Superstar Amir Khan

Jan 1, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Less than a minute

Aamir was last seen in Thugs of Hindustan featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sara Shaikh. The film was based on a fictional story set during the Independence Era when thugs fought the British. Although many fans shared insights into how the sets looked similar to the Hollywood movie Pirates of the Caribbean, it was certainly different in content. However, even though the movie, directed by Vijay Acharya, exhibited vintage costumes, stunning actions scenes and large ships, the failed to impress the audience.

Now Aamir Khan shares list of 5 New Year resolutions, first one is practically all of us.

Check out his list of New Year resolutions:
1. Get back in shape
2. put into practice what I have learnt from my mistakes in 2018
3. make my best film yet
4. learn something new
5. spend more time with my mother, my children, and Kiran.

