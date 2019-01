When compared to previous day Thiruvananthapuram gold price, today 22 karat gold rate in Thiruvananthapuram prevails the same as INR 2947 and 24 karat gold rate in Thiruvananthapuram prevails the same as INR 3095.

Day 22k (Standard Gold) 24k (Pure Gold)

Today ? 2,947 ? 3,095

Yesterday ? 2,947 ? 3,095