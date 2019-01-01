Check out what the New Year has in store for you

Check out your astrology predictions here on the basis of your zodiac signs:

Aries: People born in this zodiac will see an increase in desire and energy to do greater things. Come March, you will be obsessed about reaching greater heights. This may lead to greater success, but if you take the wrong steps, it can also create havoc. This is the year you should take advice from elders/teachers and parents. Your father is your source of strength and his ideas should guide. The first half of the year will be focused on the home front, addressing many challenges. For those who are planning to buy real estate or vehicles, you may do it in the first half of the year. The first half will also see people focusing energy on learning – be at work or personal life. The second half will help you take bold decisions and can place you in brute illusion. It will impact ones’ mind and the challenge will be to take the right decisions. People born in this zodiac will see sudden growth or losses and based on their actions, the results will follow. All is not gloomy as Jupiter will help you protect your losses significantly. Your obsession about buying a home, new cars etc will just increase and even if you own these things, you will still yearn for better. By the last quarter of the year, you may even indulge in gambling to achieve faster gains. Seek guidance from your father and elders, though you prefer to seek knowledge from the divine.

Taurus: Romance has taken over your life, and you will fall madly in love. Your partner will have a hard time keeping up with your emotions. In the first half of the year, those who are single will seek companionship. Those who are married will focus on building their bond with their spouse. The second half of the year will be exciting and can even witness sudden marriages. For some, it may even be unconventional marriages. The year will also keep you emotionally charged up and it is good to divert your attention to your partner. The decision is in your hands to take some wise decisions. Be calm and relaxed and meditate. Try to keep a lookout on your health-related matters, especially related to eyes. Old ailments may resurface, though most of them may not be life-threatening. You will see a lot of sudden occurrences in your family and those in a family business will see a lot of events that can propel great success. People in the entertainment business like music, arts will see good growth in their career.

Gemini: The first half of the year looks good and those who are single will try to get married or plan to start a relationship. It is best to lie low on the relationship front as your partner will fail to understand your intentions. You will be too emotional this year and with your natural airy mindset, you will come out as a romantic with no aim or sincerity in love and relationship. On the work front, beware of your colleagues. This is the year in which you will see a lot of smearing on you. But people who follow the right path will eventually come out unscathed. People in the field of communication, sales, and marketing, travel and tourism will do good or find a lot of interesting challenges thrown at them and those who do well will see very good results. Take care of your health as old ailments may resurface and you will find it hard to manage and keep them under control. Try not to make risky investments as chances of failure is high. Meditate and focus on your goals and thoughts and channel your energy into positive ideas.

Cancer: You will fall in love easily and may even get married, but try to have a balanced view of your relationship. For those who want to study further, this is a good time to consider upgrading your skills. Your enemies will try to come and take you with all guns blazing and you will surely knock them out with ease. So, do not worry on those fronts, but your downfall will be when you tend to speculate or enter risky investments or matters pertaining to legal. You have a high chance of failure and should be very careful before signing any document. Your health issues may be masked, and you should pay attention to your health. It is good to be proactive and manage your health and keep yourself fit but just do not overdo it. Your love life will be exciting. The second half will push you towards a more speculative mindset and that is where you need your partner’s support to tide over the phase. Overall, 2019 should be a decent year and you will slowly start planning for your future.

Leo: You may fall in love hopelessly and those who are single, have high chances of getting a partner by the end of the year. Spend time with your partner and those in marriage, this year will be great on the home front. You will see your family and your spouse are fully supportive of you. Your children will be a source of joy and you will see they are doing well this year. For those who want to take a risk – be in work, business or any investments – trust your instinct and work sincerely towards the goal and you will get very good results. However, those who want to take shortcut, you will learn good life lessons as Saturn will ensure and control your illusionary approach. Losses are expected in financial investments in the last quarter of the year, but it will not be too big a loss to put you off balance. Overall a positive year for you.

Virgo: This year is a golden year and you should take full advantage of it. You will feel bold and strong to take tough decisions. It is a good time to take risks to move forward. Your family and home front will be good, and you will find a lot of support. The year will also be good for your siblings who will look up to you for direction. Give them enough support so that they can also progress equally well. If you want to buy a new home or a vehicle, the second half of the year will be better. For those who are in trade or business or even work, you will see a sudden jump in your career, especially in the second half of the year. You will have good health and wealth will be flowing from all directions. Your wife may also earn good money. Those in the legal profession, accounting or finance industry will do even better.

Libra: This year will be interesting, and it will give mixed results for people of this zodiac. The year will be interesting on many fronts. For those who are spiritually guided, 2019 will be enriching as you will experience enriching spiritual experiences and journey. Those who are not spiritually inclined will find solace from taking advice from elders, especially from father. You will tend to break the order, which is not in your nature, and hence, there will be conflict. You would like to focus on family and work but will be able to focus on only one aspect, and it will be frustrating because you will see success in both areas. Those who are in debt will try to reduce it and those who are doing well will increase their bank balances significantly. This year you will take short trips.

Scorpio: The first half of the year will be towards understanding your true strength and knowing yourself. Be careful with extravagant expenditures, as it may put you in severe financial strain. Try not to take legal matters in your hand. It is better to avoid any investments and partnerships that involve risky legal matters. The second half will see strong growth or sudden explosion of gains. You should focus on your family during the first half of the year. You need to give attention to your family wealth and ensure it is not squandered away. You will be spending a lot of your time and resources to build burnt bridges and in many ways, you will find the true meaning of love and relationship by the end of the year. Foreign travel is on the cards for those seeking higher learning or better career growth. You will make more money overseas this year. In many cases, you may even move overseas. Workwise, you will face some minor hurdles, but you will be on top of most of the work and may even see a sudden grown in your career during the second half of the year.

Sagittarius: Your spouse will be moody and can create problems. But if you communicate well and win his/her confidence, you will see the best support from your spouse. Likewise, with your business partner. People born in this sign will be under the influence of Sade sati (Saturn impacting its full 7/12 years). This is generally seen as an inconvenient time and people are generally worried and concerned with many getting conned by many quake naysayers. However, ignore and work towards growth and you can see good results. However, if you chose to lie low, it is also good if you don’t indulge or trouble your spouse and business partners. You better stay grounded if you lack diplomacy skills. Those who plan to get married may find a suitable partner and the marriage will last long.

Capricorn: Those who have gone the extra mile in career will see success in all aspects. Your finances will improve significantly. You will overcome your detractors and you will be able to face your adversaries strongly. You will see a lot of support from your siblings and they will be helpful when you need them. You will also see good luck in your family business and overall a good time. The second half of the year will help you get closer to your spouse and may even take you for a long vacation. Even if you are hit with legal matters, you will surely come out of it successfully. By the end of the first half, things will become more prominent and it is good to take professional advice before entering in any legal matters. Overall a good year that will keep you happy and content with no major challenges.

Aquarius: You will see romance and love flowing through you and the beauty is you will be able to express the same feeling to your partner. This is also the time to impress your superiors with your passion, intelligence, and ability and it will be noticed by people of the opposite sex as well. You will have the chance to travel overseas for higher learning or work and your relationship with your spouse and father will get better. Your financial situation will be good, and you will enjoy a lot of success and growth. Aquarians in creative fields will flourish. Creative skills will enhance your dimensions and will open new doors. Health problems may get the better of you during the first quarter. You will be blessed with the fortune of children if you are married or those who are single will find a partner. This is the time you will also develop an interest in speculative trading and investments. Try to avoid risky gambling.

Pisces: You will grow professionally and will become wiser, but you will need to work more on the home front to gain support from your family members. The year will give a good result on your career and will see some concrete results. You will also see success in spiritual growth and will find yourself more inclined to higher learning. Your father will be a constant source of guidance. Your health may be a cause of concern and it is good to keep active. It is better to delay purchasing a new house or vehicle at least until the second half of the year. Overall a very good year from a career point of view.