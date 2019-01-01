“Come before sunshine”: Prime Minister reveals ‘Surgical Strike’ details

“Whether you get success or failure, don’t think about that but come back before sunrise. Don’t fall for the lure and prolong it the operation”, this was what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to the Indian Army Special Forces’ commandos who went across the Line of Control (LoC) on September 28, 2016, to carry out surgical strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Prime Minister for the first time revealed the details of the surgical strike in an interview given to news agency. He also explained that the date of the attack was changed twice, keeping in mind the safety and security of the troops.

The Prime Minister said the surgical strikes were planned as there was a “rage” building up within him as well as the Army after soldiers were burnt alive in the terror attack in Uri.

The Prime Minister revealed that he was keeping tab of the risky operation throughout the night and was getting live information. “I knew it was a big risk. I never care about any political risk to me. The biggest consideration for me was the safety of our soldiers,” he said. The Prime Minister disclosed that the commandos for the operation were chosen carefully and then imparted special training. Whatever equipment was required, it was arranged for them, he said.

On politicization of the surgical strikes, the Prime Minister said it was not done by the government but by opposition parties, which “raised questions” over the military action and cited the Pakistani version to “lend weight to their doubts”. The Prime Minister said that even before the country was informed about the strikes, Pakistan was told about it.

The Prime Minister was asked whether the objectives of the surgical strikes were met, considering that cross-LoC attacks still continue in Kashmir. In response, he said he would not like to discuss the issue in the open domain.

In September 2016, terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed entered the Army camp in Uri near the Line of Control and killed 20 soldiers in the attack.

In retaliation, the Indian Army troops including the commandos from various units of the Para (Special Forces) units deployed in Jammu and Kashmir carried out raids across the border on multiple targets. All these targets were launch pads for terrorists for infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir for carrying out attacks against military and civilian targets.

Though the security forces are not sure about the exact number of casualties on the Pakistan side but based on post-operation intercepts and movements, it is believed that it had suffered around 50 casualties including its regular Army soldiers who were deployed for protecting the terror camps.