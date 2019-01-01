Latest NewsIndia

Divorce battle bigger than Mahabharat, says Tej Pratap Yadav 

Jan 1, 2019, 10:29 pm IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday met his mother Rabri Devi and reiterated his decision to divorce his wife Aishwarya Rai. After meeting his mother, Tej Pratap Yadav said his divorce battle is bigger than that of Mahabharat and there’s no U-turn on his decision.

Tej Pratap Yadav also said his mother, Rabri Devi, is backing his decision to separate from his wife.

“I am fighting a legal battle and January 8 is the next date of hearing. This battle is bigger that battle of Mahabharat. My mother is supporting my decision. I have no relation with my wife or her family anymore and I have severed all ties with them,” he said.

The RJD leader had not visited his parents’ house ever since he announced his decision to seek divorce from Aishwarya Rai in early November last year.

The mother-son met for about 30 minutes after which Tej Pratap spoke to India Today and said that he was firm on his decision.

The former Bihar minister also dismissed reports that the Yadav community was angry with his decision to divorce his wife who also belongs to the same caste.

“I want to give a clear message to the Yadav community that that they don’t know the reality about my estranged relation with Aishwarya and when they will come to know about this, they will also support me,” said the RJD leader.

