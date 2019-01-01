GST: Revenue dropped in December

GST collection dropped to ?94,726 crore in December 2018, lower than ?97,637 crore collected in the previous month. The total number of sales returns or GSTR-3B filed till 30 December 2018, is 72.44 lakh, the finance ministry said in a statement.

GST compensation released to states for August-September stood at ?11,922 crore. Of the ?94,726 crore collected, Central GST collection is ?16,442 crore, State GST collection is ?22,459 crore, Integrated GST collection is ?47,936 crore and Cess is ?7,888 crore. The government has settled ?18,409 crore to CGST and ?14,793 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement, it said.

The total revenue earned by the central government and state governments after regular settlement in December is ?43,851 crore for CGST and ?46,252 crore for SGST, the ministry added.

The GST collection stood at ?1.03 trillion in April, ?94,016 crore in May, ?95,610 crore in June, ?96,483 crore in July, ?93,960 crore in August, ?94,442 crore in September, ?100,710 crore in October and ?97,637 crore in November.