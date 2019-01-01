He will live in memories, … says Manju Warrier

Actress Manju Warrier paid condolence to Simon Britto. She in her facebook page wrote that Britto will never die, will live in the hearts.

CPI(M) leader and writer Simon Britto passed away on Monday. He was 64. He was nominated to the Kerala Legislative Assembly as an Anglo-Indian member during the term of the Left Democratic Front government from 2006 to 2011.

A victim of violence in campus politics, Britto had been left wheelchair-bound as he suffered spine injuries after he was stabbed by rivals in 1983 when he was an activist of the Students Federation of India.

He was born to Nichlos Rodriguez and Irin Rodriguez on 27 May 1954, in Pongikkara, Ernakulam district. He is survived by wife Seena Bhaskar. Britto has written two novels — Agragami and Maharandram.