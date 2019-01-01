Latest NewsIndia

ISIS Module: NIA, ATS jointly conduct raid

Jan 1, 2019, 10:46 pm IST
Less than a minute
isis

The National Investigation Agency and ATS of UP police jointly conducted a raid in two villages of Amroha district.

These raids were follow-up searches at the homes of two suspects, who were arrested last week in connection with its probe into the new Islamic State module of Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam.

The teams searched in Pilakund and Siadpur Imma villages in Naugaonva Sadat area. The NIA team brought the suspect arrested on 26th December, Sayeed with them. NIA sleuths and ATS denied disclosing anything regarding the raid.

On December 26, the NIA had arrested 10 people from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in its raid at 17 places.

Tags

Related Articles

May 28, 2017, 05:18 pm IST

Indian Navy’s INS Shardul reaches Colombo with relief materials

Jan 8, 2018, 11:54 am IST

Dubai: Auctioned items earns a revenue of millions

Vodafone cries foul
Feb 27, 2018, 09:53 am IST

“The rule is unfair”; Vodafone CEO raises voice against new pricing

Sep 12, 2018, 08:41 am IST

Momo challenge : Centre asks parents to monitor online activities of children

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close