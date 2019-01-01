ISIS Module: NIA, ATS jointly conduct raid

The National Investigation Agency and ATS of UP police jointly conducted a raid in two villages of Amroha district.

These raids were follow-up searches at the homes of two suspects, who were arrested last week in connection with its probe into the new Islamic State module of Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam.

The teams searched in Pilakund and Siadpur Imma villages in Naugaonva Sadat area. The NIA team brought the suspect arrested on 26th December, Sayeed with them. NIA sleuths and ATS denied disclosing anything regarding the raid.

On December 26, the NIA had arrested 10 people from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in its raid at 17 places.