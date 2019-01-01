KeralaLatest News

“Kerala Will become a Land of Devils After the Women Wall” : G Sukumaran Nair

Jan 1, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala Government’s Women Wall will be raised between 4 pm and 4 15 pm today and among the different organisations who have expressed their dissent towards the wall, NSS has caught a lot of attention. Left leaders have been criticising NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair’s stand on the women wall and through a speech, Sukumaran Nair has answered all criticisms.

Nobody should teach NSS about Renaissance. Just because they have the government, C.M Should not try to break the customs and traditions. C.M has no right to say that NSS is not following the footsteps of Mannath Padmanabhan. NSS doesn’t have any political affiliations, it will not go back from its stand of keeping an equal distance from all parties,” he said.

Initially, Govt said Women Wall was for women’s rights. But yesterday C.M said that women wall is raised in connection with Supreme Court Verdict on Sabarimala. He has been changing his stand on the wall.  After the Wall is raised, Kerala would become a land of devils” he added.

