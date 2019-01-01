LPG cylinder becomes cheaper from Today

Domestic cooking gas (LPG) price was cut by Rs 5.91 per cylinder Monday, the second straight reduction in a month’s time due to tax impact on reduced market rate of the fuel.

A 14.2-kg subsidised LPG cylinder will cost Rs 494.99 in the national capital from midnight tonight as against Rs 500.90 currently, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country’s largest fuel retailer, said in a statement.

This is the second straight monthly reduction in LPG rate. On December 1, subsidised LPG price was cut by Rs 6.52 per bottle.

IOC said non-subsidised or market priced LPG rates have been cut by a steep Rs 120.50 per cylinder “due to fall in price of LPG in international market and strengthening of US dollar-rupee exchange rate.”

It will now cost Rs 689 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.