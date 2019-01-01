MP, Rajasthan Govts to withdraw political cases against Dalits

The Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Tuesday said they will withdraw cases filed against Dalits during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ last year that witnessed largescale violence.

The decisions were announced by the two governments a day after Mayawati threatened to take back the BSP’s support to them if they did not withdraw the cases filed against the Dalits during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by Dalit groups.

The Madhya Pradesh government will withdraw all the “political cases” filed by the previous BJP government against workers of political parties and Dalit activists, Law Minister P.C. Sharma said.

“We (Congress) have been fighting (against the BJP government). Irrespective of any party, those who have been fighting the BJP government which had sent people to jail… those political cases will be withdrawn,” he said.

Last week, Sharma had indicated that the government was drafting a proposal to withdraw “politically motivated” cases against political and trade union leaders filed during the BJP’s rule during the last 15 years.