Narendra Modi is a defeatist Prime Minister,says Congress

The Congress on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his television interview on the New Year Day, saying the reverse countdown for his government has begun and that he is a “defeatist PM” who cannot even say for sure whether he would be contesting the next election.

Addressing a press conference soon after Modi’s interview aired on Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused him of peddling lies and said his interview was a monologue around “I, me, mine and myself”.

Surjewala attacked Modi on a range of issues including jobs, economy, Goods and Services Tax (GST), national security, corruption and agrarian problems and said that he is PM only for 99 days and will be ousted in the Lok Sabha polls in April-May this year.

“A defeatist PM who is even not able to tell where he is going to contest the next parliamentary polls from or whether he is going to contest at all. So, with defeat written on his face as also in the arrogant words of ‘I, me, mine and myself’, the first interview of 2019 has put entire future in perspective that now there are only 99 days left to say ‘bye-bye people of India’,” Surjewala said.