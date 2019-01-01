NSS has only one stand, we never adopt double standards,says Sukumaran Nair

A day after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan flayed the Nair Service Society for its ‘double standards’ on the ‘Women’s Wall’, the outfit’s general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the ‘wall’ sponsored by the government would divide the people of the state on the basis of caste.

Addressing an annual conclave of the NSS leaders at its headquarters in Changanassery on the occasion of ‘Mannam Jayanthi’ celebrations, Nair alleged that the government was trying to convert ‘God’s Own Country’ into ‘Ghost’s Own Country’ by erecting such walls.

Responding to Vijayan’s allegation, Nair claimed that the NSS had never adopted “double standards” and said those who do not know differences between traditions and obsolete practices were coming forward to teach the society about renaissance.

“NSS has only one stand. We never adopt double standards,” he said.

Accusing Vijayan of trying to destroy the centuries old traditions and customs of the Sabarimala temple, Nair said attempts being made to crush the faith of the people would not succeed.

“Don’t try to intimidate the NSS. Efforts to demolish faith will not succeed. NSS will go to any extent to protect the tradition and customs of Sabarimala temple,” Nair said.

Vijayan had urged NSS to introspect its stand on Women’s Wall, asking if it was right for an outfit, which was part of the renaissance movement, to join hands with the RSS.

“Those who participated in the ‘Ayyappa Jyothi’ (lighting of traditional lamp) must self-introspect whether it is right for an organisation, which was part of the renaissance movement in Kerala, to join hands with the RSS.

This shows how true they are with their equidistance policy. This shows their double standards,” Vijayan had said.

The NSS had on December 26 supported the ‘Ayyappa Jyothi’, organized by the Sabarimala Karma Samiti against the government’s decision to implement the September 28 Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages into Sabarimala.