“NSS Should Change its Stand on Women Wall or will Face Serious Consequences”: E.P Jayarajan

Kerala Government’s Women Wall is all set to be launched today, extending through the entire stretch of Kerala in 640 Kilometres. A lot of organisations have voiced their support for the wall but NSS was noted for its disagreement with the wall. Now Former minister and CPI(M) leader E.P Jayarajan has sent a strong warning to NSS.

NSS’s opposition to Women Wall will end up being a serious setback to the organisation. I hope they will change their stand regarding the wall. The opposition raised by UDF and Sangh Parivar has only served to improve the strength of the wall,”he said.