Ordinance for Ram Mandir only after legal process is over , says PM Modi

Any decision on an Ordinance on the Ram temple can be considered only after the judicial process gets over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Modi, who spoke to news agency ANI, suggested that the judicial process was being slowed down because Congress lawyers were creating “obstacles” in the Supreme Court.

“We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the ambit of the Constitution,” Modi said, when asked whether the Ram Mandir issue had been relegated as merely an emotive issue for the BJP.

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court divided the land on which the Babri Masjid once stood into three parts. The Supreme Court is hearing pleas challenging that judgment; it has said an appropriate bench will decide, in January, when to hear the case. Immediately, there were demands from within the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits for legislation (or an Ordinance) enabling temple construction.

“Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts,” he added.

The matter is slated to be heard by the Supreme Court on January 4. Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court for day-to-day hearing in the case.