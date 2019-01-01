Parvathy Clarifies Her Controversial Statement on Mammootty’s Kasaba

Actress Parvathy had run into quite a few controversies after her statement about Mammootty’s character in the film Kasaba. She was at the receiving end of some brutal trolls in social media and there were talks that she even started losing offers in film after the statement. To make matters worse, some of the songs in which she acted were subjected to a ‘dislike’ campaign on Youtube. Now the actress has come out saying openly that her opinion about the film was largely misinterpreted.

“I didn’t say that there shouldn’t be characters who speak indecently and show misogynistic tendencies in films. What I said was that such characters shouldn’t be glorified and must not be shown as exemplary. In a film that reflects the society, such anti-women characters would find its place, ” she said.