Policemen’s Lack of Knowledge About Rituals in Sabarimala Causes Confusion, Here is What Happened

Sabarimala: The customs, traditions and Poojas at Sabarimala are unique and the lack of knowledge of it all can cause quite some issues, especially if you are entrusted with the job of controlling the affairs there. A new police team deployed at Sabarimala was not entirely sure of the rituals at the temple and this confusion caused some serious trouble for the devotees

On Monday, when the Kalabhishekham was done, Police thought it was the time for closing of the shrine and they send back the pilgrims. What this meant is that a lot of devotees did not get their chance to be at the Ucha Pooja and had to wait till 3 pm for Darshan.

The new police team apparently did not spend enough time to learn about the rituals at the hill temple. It was the Ayyappas who trekked the hill between 12 30 and 1 pm on Monday who fell at the receiving end of this mismanagement from Police. When police realised their mistake, they did try to call back a few Ayyappas and took them to Sopanam for Darshan.