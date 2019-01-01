Priest Explains the Reason why Hanuman is Dressed as Santa. Listen to it

Lord Hanuman has been the favourite deity of politicians for quite sometime, as they have been fighting over the caste of the Lord and playing different political games using it. One BJP leader even said that he thought Hanuman was a Muslim God since his name resembles popular Islamic names like Rahman.

Now Hanuman is into a lighter controversy as images from a temple in Salangpur showed Him dressed in the typical red-and-white Santa Claus uniform, which has also drawn social media ire.

Interestingly, the priest replied that the attire was to keep the lord ‘warm’ during winters.