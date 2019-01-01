Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ midnight kiss on New Year event goes viral : Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot exactly a month ago in a fairytale wedding, are presently having a gala time with their family in Switzerland. They have been constantly putting up photos and videos from their fancy vacay on social media. Interestingly, Priyanka and Nick’s New Year’s eve was also just as fun as their trip and was rounded off by a sweet kiss.

The duo is accompanied by Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, her brother Siddharth Chopra, Nick’s parents Kevin and Denise Jonas, his brothers Joe and Franklin Jonas and Joe’s fiancée and actress Sophie Turner on their vacation.

While all of them have uploaded photos and videos from their New Year bash, the one which caught our attention is where Priyanka and Nick are seen sharing a kiss. For the celebrations, PeeCee chose to wear a while Fendi sweatshirt and white pants. She accessorised her outfit with a white sling bag.