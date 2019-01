Prominent personalities from various fields joined women wall

Prominent personalities from various fields from inside and outside the state took part in the women wall. Joining the human chain were women from all walks of life including the film industry, writers and academics.

In Trivandrum CPI leader Annie Raja, Film editor Beena Paul, Malayalam Mission Chairperson Suja Sussen George, Haritha Keralam Mission Chairperson Dr.T.N.Seema, filmmaker Vidhu Vincent, actress Mala Parvathy, sports person Bobby Allossious, dancer Rajasree Warrier, film artist Bhagyalakshmi, Boxing champion K.C.Lekha all joined in the event.

In Alleppey, , A.R.Sindhu, C.S.Sujatha, Prathibha Hari, Veena George, singer P.K.Medini, writer S.Saradaskutty, Suja Satheesh, Daleema all particiapted.

Literary critiqe M.Leelavathy, K.P.A.C.Lalitha, Sithara Krishna Kumar, Meera Velayudhan, Thanuja Bhattathir, Muse Mary George, Lida Jacob, M.C.Jospeehine, K.Thulsi all become part of the wall.

In Kozhikode, many prominent women loke activist K.Ajitha, actress Rima Kallingal, Deedi Damodaran, K.P.Sudheera, V.P.Suhra, Khadeeja Mumtaz, Viji joined the wall.