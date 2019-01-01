Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi extends New Year greetings to nation

Jan 1, 2019, 05:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Greeting everyone on the New Year, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he hopes 2019 will be good for farmers and small shopkeepers of the country.

Gandhi also said he hopes that the year goes good for businessmen, youth and the country’s women.
“My best wishes to the entire country for 2019. I hope that the New Year will be good for the country, farmers and youth, businessmen, small shopkeepers and mothers and sisters. Love to you all,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

