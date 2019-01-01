Ranji Trophy: Kerala Fights Back, But Punjab Still in Control

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: After being dismissed for a mere 121 runs in the first innings, Kerala made a comeback of sorts to dismiss Punjab for 217, conceding a lead of 96 runs.

Kerala has managed to knock down some of the deficit and take a lead of 31 runs at the end of day 2, with Mohammaed Azharuddeen 76(122) and Sachin baby 16(40)taking the score to 127 runs for 3 wickets.

It was once again Kerala’s pace battery that ensured Punjab is not running away with a mammoth lead as Sandeep Warrier picked up 4 wickets and Basil Thampi chipped in with 2.

With three days to go Kerala would want to bat patiently and deep into the third day and raise a lead of 200 plus to give itself some chance. But given the fact that the pitch offers a lot for the bowlers and that even the set Azharudeen will have to start fresh tomorrow, this won’t be easy.