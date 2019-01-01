Sabarimala issue is about tradition says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Sabarimala issue is related with tradition.

On the entry of women of menstrual age in the Sabarimala Temple and protests by Hindu groups, Prime Minister Modi said that the issue relates to tradition and the Supreme Court judgment that saw a dissent by a lady judge should be read carefully.

Reacting to a question on the BJP’s stand on the Sabarimala issue, PM said: “India is of one opinion that everyone should get justice. There are some temples, which have their own traditions, where men can’t go. And men don’t go… In this, Sabarimala, a woman judge in the Supreme Court has made certain observations. It needs to be read minutely. There is no need to attribute those to any political party. As a woman, she has made some suggestions. There should be a debate on that as well sometimes”, he said.