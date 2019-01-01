Sourav Ganguly Mocks Steve Waugh For his Instagram post

It has been said that the current Australian cricket team is one of the weakest in its history and they did not disprove it with their performance at MCG. Its batting looked like a pale shadow of what they used to have until recently, with each batsman capable of winning matches on their own.

Steve Waugh, former Australian captain who had many legends like Warne and Mcgrath in his team would be disappointed at the team’s loss and he took to Instagram to suggest the line up for Australia’s next test match. But then Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has mocked Steve, for his plight of being forced to suggest a team through Instagram. Check out Sourav’s post.

Australian cricket selection at its lowest ever .. greats have to put teams in their Instagram posts to give direction …. pic.twitter.com/yMnmXHdIfO — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 31, 2018

People who have followed cricket in the early 2000s would fondly remember the rivalry that existed between Sourav and Steve.