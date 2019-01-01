Stone pelting on women wall in Kasargod

Tension gripped Chettukundu near here on Tuesday after a group of RSS, BJP activists blocked the road and pelted stones at the women wall.

A large number of BJP, RSS activists came to the spot before women came to organize women wall at Chettukundu. RSS, BJP activists blocked the road and set fire to the dry grass along the railway tracks running parallel to the road at Chettukundu. This made it difficult for the women wall supporters to breathe and they moved away from the spot. There was intense stone pelting at the women wall. As a result, the women wall was not organized on a stretch of around 300 meters at Chettukundu.

The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the workers of both parties. More policemen are camping in the area, anticipating further clash. The clash began after a group threw stones at people who took part in Women’s wall.

LDF leaders including minister E Chandrasekharan have rushed to Chettukundu after quickly winding up their programs in the district.