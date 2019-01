Television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya celebrated New Year 2019 with hubby Vivek Dahiya.

The actress currently seen as essaying the role of Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming web series, Chef: Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Take a look at the pics below: