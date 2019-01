Disha Patani made numerous headlines for her looks and style in 2018.

Disha Patani will be next seen playing a key role in Salman Khan’s upcoming flick Bharat. As per reports, Disha will step into the character of a trapeze artiste and the film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Let’s have a look at top pictures of Disha Patani in 2018;