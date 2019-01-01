Vellapally Natesan Unleashes Serious Criticisms on NSS

Women Wall, to be raised under the leadership of many organisations is going to happen today. From Kasargode till Thiruvananthapuram, the wall will be extended throughout 620 kilometres between 4 pm and 4 15 pm. SNDP leader Vellapall Natesan, while speaking about the wall, unleashed some serious criticisms on all who are not taking part in the wall. He said that history would condemn those who do not take part in the wall.

Am sad that some organisations have not realised what renaissance is and has kept themselves aloof from the wall. They are looking at who is raising the wall instead of seeing what are the values which are being upheld. All should be taking part in it. Ezhava, Nair, Muslim, Christians all would take part in the wall. History would spit at those who are not a part of the wall.

NSS is a living embodiment of arrogance. They are pompous and they think they are the pope in Kerala. They have not realised that times have changed,” said Vellapally Natesan