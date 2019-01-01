Whatsapp will stop Working on these Devices in 2019

WhatsApp will stop working on some devices, including those running on the Nokia S40 platform. The Facebook-owned app has made it clear that its chat service will stop working for devices that run on the Nokia S40 platform after December 31.

To recall, Nokia series 40 was one of the most popular smart feature phone operating systems a few years back, but after the acquisition by Microsoft, the OS was put to an end. The Nokia S40 OS was seen in the company’s mid-tier devices like Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 230, Nokia Asha 500, Nokia Asha 501, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503, Nokia 206, Nokia 208, Nokia 301, Nokia 515.

“When we started WhatsApp in 2009, people’s use of mobile devices looked very different from today. The Apple App Store was only a few months old. About 70 per cent of smartphones sold at the time had operating systems offered by BlackBerry and Nokia.

Mobile operating systems offered by Google, Apple and Microsoft — which account for 99.5 per cent of sales today — were on less than 25 per cent of mobile devices sold at the time,” it said in a blog post on Sunday.