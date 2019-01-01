Women Wall to Happen Today, Guess Who is at the Either end of the Wall

Kochi: Women Wall, to be established under the leadership of many organisations is going to happen today. From Kasargode till Thiruvananthapuram, the wall will be extended throughout 620 kilometres between 4 pm and 4 15 pm.

There will be meetings at important places after the wall is raised. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and two ministers will head the meeting to be held at Vellayambalam. Organisers feel that about 50 lakhs of women would take part in the wall.

K.K Shailaja would be the first link in the chain and Brinda Karat would be the last link at Thiruvananthapuram.

Renaissance Values Protection Convenor Punnala Sreekumar said that the wall would be a fitting reply against all the allegations raised against it. At Kasargode.