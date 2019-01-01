Women’s wall creates history in Kerala

Lakhs of women from across Kerala formed a 620-km state-sponsored Women’s Wall on Tuesday upholding gender equality and renaissance values from Thiruvananthapuram to the northern district of Kasaragod. T

he wall was organised against the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, however, the content of the women’s pledge has no reference to the shrine. These Hindu organisations are among the ones that have supported the government’s stand on the entry of women of all ages into the temple.

The decision to stage the wall was taken earlier in December in a meeting of various Hindu organisations, which was convened by the CPI(M)-led government. Explaining the aim of forming a women’s wall, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday said, “The CPI(M) considered addressing women’s issues as part of the party’s class struggle. Such an initiative (women’s wall) is required to protect the renaissance tradition of the state.”

Women, who have agreed to take part in the event, will begin assembling by the side of the national highways across all 14 districts by the afternoon. The wall is likely to stand for about half an hour before dispersing.