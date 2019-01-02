Hartal: All exams scheduled postponed

All the higher secondary, vocational higher secondary examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday have been postponed considering the hartal by Sabarimala Karma Samithi.

Various universities have also postponed their examinations. Higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations have been postponed to January 4.

Kerala University, Technological University, and University of Health Sciences have postponed the examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday. The new dates will be announced later.