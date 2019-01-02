KeralaLatest News

Hartal: All exams scheduled postponed

Jan 2, 2019, 08:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

All the higher secondary, vocational higher secondary examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday have been postponed considering the hartal by Sabarimala Karma Samithi.

Various universities have also postponed their examinations. Higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations have been postponed to January 4.

Kerala University, Technological University, and University of Health Sciences have postponed the examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday. The new dates will be announced later.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 13, 2018, 10:20 am IST

PM Modi Accepts Virat Kohli’s Challenge And Now Challenges CM Kumaraswamy With Video: Watch

May 14, 2017, 08:24 pm IST

Ransomware Attack : Government activates mechanism to prevent cyber attack

Rahul Gandhi
Jul 6, 2018, 08:14 am IST

Marry a Girl of this Type to become PM, An M.P Advises Rahul Gandhi

UAE
Jun 20, 2018, 09:07 pm IST

Dh50,000 fine for breaking this rule in UAE

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close