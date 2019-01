International Hindu Parishad has called for a Harthal in Kerala tomorrow alleging that Hindu customs and traditions have been violated after young women entered in Sabarimala today. Sabarimala Karma Samithi has also come up with Nama Japa Protest.

It was today morning that Bindu and Kanakadurga made a successful entry into Sabarimala temple. The head priest then closed the shrine for a while and did ShudhiKriya before it was opened for devotees again.