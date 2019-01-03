Latest NewsGulf

Abu Dhabi Big Raffle : Indian expats win Rs 28 crore

Jan 3, 2019, 07:53 pm IST
Several Indian expats won big in Abu Dhabi raffle draw on Thursday, with one of them hitting a jackpot of 15 million dirhams.

According to a Khaleej Times report, the list of top 10 winners had Indians taking away most of the money in the Big Ticket raffle draw.

Sarath Purushothaman, who is based in Dubai, was announced the winner of 15 million dirhams at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. It was the highest prize ever given away by Big Ticket.

Purushothaman was contacted on the phone after the winning ticket was announced, but he thought it to be a prank. According to the report, the organisers had to call him one more time to confirm that the announcement was legitimate.

The second price of 100,000 dirhams was won by Indian expat, Jinachandran Vazhoor Narayanan.

In total, eight Indians were among the winners at the Thursday’s raffle. Other two winners were from Pakistan and Fiji.

